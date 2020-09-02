In his poem “The Chaos,” Dutchman Gerard Nolst Trenité penned the following advice to those attempting to master English phonetics:
“Which words rhyme with enough— Though, through, plough, or dough, or cough? Hiccough has the sound of cup. My advice is to give up!!!
How did we ever learn to speak English, let alone spell the words!
Let’s start with the word one. It should be spelled won. And one should be pronounced on-e.
Janet taught school for 100 years and I can hear her telling her reading students, “Sound it out, sound it out.”
Okay smarty pants, sound out b-o-l-o-g-n-a!
When trying to learn the English language, beware the silent k. You no not what you spell or speak, good night. Or. You know knot what you speak good knight. Our English teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Bowen was a saint.
The silent letter g is especially gnarly. Did you like the movie “Ghome Alone?” There was a gnome by the gdoor.
Many words contain “dummy letters,” consonants that are silent. They make it especially hard to pass your spelling test.
I’m referring to words like autumn, ballet, debt, calf, spaghetti, receipt, listen and wreath. On a ten word test I would have made at least an 80 if it had been autum, balet, det, caf, spageti, receet, lisen, and reath.
Wasn’t it Bill Shakespeare that wrote “to bee or not to bee, that is an insect.” That’s a good 10 points off your literature exam right there.
Many times the letter e is silent, as in mouse, cheese and vise.
But guess what young speller? Not every e is silent. Hyperbole is a good example. But guess what? Hyperbole doesn’t rhyme with Super Bowl.
I remember when you had to spell the word correctly and use it in a sentence. A lot of "duh bree" was left by the storm,I wrote once. That cost me five points in the fourth grade (another silent e).
Why is English spelling so messed up? We get the same sounds spelled different ways. There are two too many ways to spell to.
Sometimes letters don’t do anything, such as first letter in the words knee and pneumatic.
I’m told that Bill Shakespeare attempted to change the spelling of Wednesday to Wensday. Nice try, but no cigar.
Did you know that island was once spelled illand? And way back when people had sense asthma was spelled asma.
Somewhere along the way English speaking folks started using some French words even though we can’t pronounce them.
Words like bouillon, protege’, boutique, etiquette and faux pas. Let’s see, that’s pronounced bullyon,protajay, bootees, etikit and fo paw.
“Orderves” isn’t bad for hors d’oeuvres. It’s better than “horse dovers,” in any case.
If you stand out in the cold rain do you catch newmonya, knewmonia or pneumonia?
You can be a colonel in the Army, but not a colonel of corn. Kernel sounds better for both words.
Arkansas should have a w on the end.
Stuff coming out of your nose should be fleam, so it could rhyme cream. People without sinus trouble can’t spell phlegm.
And lingerie shouldn’t rhyme with “what-you-say.”
And if you don’t like it, you can fuss with my kwife (bring a knife).