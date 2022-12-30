Now that Christmas is over, it is time to decide what to give to your sweetheart for the next holiday. Valentine’s day will be here before we know it!
You can grow your own flowers this year instead of buying a bouquet. The extra effort required will show your special someone how much you love them.
You may be wondering how flowing plants can be grown during winter. The process called forcing can be used to start flower bulbs indoors. This is a harsh term for a technique that simply provides water and warmth that a plant needs to grow and bloom.
The sources for this column are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications entitled “Forced Bulbs add Variety to Indoor Holiday Decor” and “Holiday Houseplants”.
Amaryllis and paperwhite narcissus are the easiest bulbs to force to bloom. These bulbs do not require a chilling period as do hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils.
This is a fun project requiring basic supplies that can be purchased at garden centers or online. The needed items include small flowerpots, amaryllis or paperwhite bulbs, and potting soil. There are also prepackaged kits available that include everything that you need.
When planting, place up to three bulbs in a pot. The top one-third of the bulb should be left exposed. Locate the pot in a warm and bright window seal. Take care not to over water.
The plant should produce beautiful and fragrant flowers in six to eight weeks. Starting this project in early January will allow the flowers to be ready just in time for Valentine’s Day!
If you would like to learn more about other fun horticulture projects, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
