Cookie dough— I love it — and now they tell me it will give me salmonella — okay leave out the egg and add more butter, sugar, brown sugar, and Toll House chocolate morsels
Why put the cookie dough in the oven when you can just eat it
I don’t always update my internet, but when I do I enable cookies. I even accepted the terms of the cookies but they never showed. And that’s why I got my tooth out from under my pillow too.
Now I know whey they’re called Toll House chocolate morsels. They’ve taken a toll on my belt size.
A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.
Life is short, eat cookie dough for breakfast.
You can be miserable before you eat cookie dough and miserable after you eat cookie dough, but you can’t be miserable while you’re eating cookie dough.
I love that Adam song that goes, “everything I dough, I dough it for you.”
I told Janet “we’re a batch made in Heaven.” Then she ate all the cookie dough off the mixer thingies by herself. (Paula Deem called and said those thingies are called beaters.)
Don’t you think it’s weird-dough when people don’t like cookies?
I love cookies and dreams.
I checked the lyrics to Hall and Oates song “You Make my Dream Come True.” On one verse they do sing, “Oh dough, you make my dreams crumb true!”
When it comes to baking cookies don’t be afraid to take whisks.
There’s dough many sweet things I want to say about cookie dough.
If you need someone to delete your cookie dough I’ll be right over.
Don’t worry, cookie dough is spandex spelled backwards (close enough).
I have OCDD (obsessive cookie dough disorder).
At our house the cookies are made with love. That means we lick the spoons and beaters and keep using them.
“Dough-n’t” you know. You’re an adult when you have a favorite spatula.
My cookie dough said I’ve been cheating on them with a diet.
Procrastibaking is when you ignore cleaning the house and just make more cookie dough.
All I’m saying is you rarely seek someone eating cookie dough and crying.
How do I want my eggs? In some cookies.
The house was clean when we moved in 35 years ago. Now we play golf and eat cookie dough.
I’m licensing this phrase: “You dough-dough, I love you!”
The best things in life start with the letter s——sleep, spandex,sugar, sgolf, smulligans, scookie sdough.
And best of all I love to hear Julie Andrews singing “Dough, yay me, fat so, let’s eat dough!"