Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.