Few things have changed our world like the internet. Today, millions of Americans use the web to find jobs, get an education, manage their savings, read the news, and stay in touch with family and friends. Unfortunately, too many Mississippians do not enjoy these benefits because they lack access to a broadband connection. This disparity exists because federal broadband investment has gone mainly to cities, leaving many rural areas behind. Since coming to Congress, I have fought consistently to change this trend and bring faster broadband to our unserved and underserved communities, and I have used my leadership role on the Senate Commerce Committee to advance this goal. Recently, one of my top legislative priorities came to fruition, paving the way for better internet access across Mississippi.

regina.butler@djournal.com

