Wild pigs are a growing problem in Pontotoc County and throughout Mississippi. This invasive wildlife species threatens to adversely affect wildlife game species, wildlife habitat, water quality, and farm income.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service is actively helping landowners combat wild pig populations through informative publications and technical outreach.
The MSU Extension Service in Pontotoc is hosting a workshop aimed at informing landowners about control practices to prevent wild pig damage. The workshop will take place on Thursday, February 20, 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Extension office located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. If you plan to attend, please call (662) 489-3910 for meal planning purposes.
This article will serve to prepare landowners for the upcoming workshop by describing wild pigs, the damage they cause, and effective ways to control them. The source for the article is a publication produced by the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System entitled: “A Landowner’s Guide for Wild Pig Management, Practical Methods for Wild Pig Control”.
What is a Wild Pig?
The term wild pig can refer to feral domestic pigs, Eurasian wild boars, or a cross between the two. Wild pigs can live virtually in all the habitat types found in North America. Their habitat can range from the deserts of Mexico to the cold climates in the Northern U.S. and Canada.
Wild pigs can reproduce very high rate. Wild pigs can reproduce as early as six months of age. The average litter size of wild pigs is six piglets. Sows can reproduce twice a year. There are virtually no natural predators to wild pigs especially after the young reach the size of 40 pounds. It is easy to see how quickly wild pigs can over-populate an area.
Wild Pig Damage
Wild pigs cause damage to agriculture fields, forests, wildlife species, and the environment. Wild pigs are estimated to cost the agriculture industry $1.5 billion each year in the United States. Wild pigs eat soybeans, corn, and even green cotton bolls. They can eat newly planted crop seed leaving the open furrows. They root and wallow in fields and pastures affecting planting, harvest, and potentially causing damage to farm equipment. Wild pigs also occasionally threaten livestock by feeding on newborn cattle, lambs and goats.
Wild pigs affect the forestry industry by damaging both hardwood and pine forests. They voraciously eat hickory nuts and acorns, effectively removing the seed intended to regenerate the forest. Wild pigs also damage existing trees through rooting and rubbing against them to scratch themselves. In pine plantations wild pigs will also eat and trample young planted seedlings.
Wild pigs complete with deer, turkey, and other wildlife species for food supplies. Many species of wildlife are potential food for wild pigs. Wild pigs will readily eat turkey eggs, quail eggs, snakes, salamanders, frogs, and even newborn fawns on occasion.
Wild pigs have a negative impact on the environment by decreasing water quality. The rooting and wallowing compacts and disturbs soils. This leads to less water infiltration and higher erosion, allowing soil to be washed into nearby streams. Feces from hogs can also increase bacteria levels in streams to dangerous levels.
Control Methods for Wild Pigs
Control methods can include a combination of trapping and shooting. Often the most efficient method of controlling wild pigs is through trapping. Trapping can yield more pigs with the time and effort that is involved. Successfully trapping wild pigs involves the following: locating productive trapping sites, luring the pigs to the trap locations, allowing the pigs to become accustomed to the trap, and patience.
Corral type traps equipped with game cameras and large gates are effective in catching wild pigs. The publication “A Landowner’s Guide for Wild Pig Management, Practical Methods for Wild Pig Control” includes information about trap design and methods that are invaluable to trapping operations. It should be noted that wild pig trapping sites in the north Mississippi CWD Zone must be permitted by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. (MDWFP)
Wild pigs have the potential to cause tremendous damage in agriculture production, to wildlife species, and to the environment. Controlling wild pig populations is a worthwhile process that takes intelligence, effort, persistence, and endurance. The Mississippi State University Extension Service is partnering will landowners to effectively manage this invasive pest.