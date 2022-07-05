Have you enjoyed the fair so far? Well there is still plenty of action to see before it leaves town again.
Mitchell Brothers is bringing us the midway and Bearden Rodeo Company out of south Mississippi will once again bring the rodeo. They are with the Tristate and Southern Pro Rodeo Association.
Now while you may be enjoying all the sights and sounds of the fair don’t forget to thank the folks who put in a lot of time and effort to get it here. It doesn’t just appear all by itself, it takes many hours of planning and phone calls and lots of pushing pens and punching computer keys to get everything in line. Those who serve on the fair board include: Tommy Newell, Kevin McGregor, Kevin Foster, Shad Long, David White, Audra Chism, Annice Simmons, Joey Moody, Jeremy Graham, Jered Newell and Victoria Kilpatrick. Besides these the folks at the Extension Office, Tammy Farr, James Shannon, Ensley Howell and Jane Chamblee do a lot of extra work coordinating and making sure all the paper work is there for the days events. If you see any of these folks throughout the week, make sure you thank them for their hard work. This could to happen without them.
Exhibits, gate admission and carnival
What would the fair be like without the exhibits of good food, good canned goods and pretty artwork and needlework? You may look at them Thursday and Friday nights from 5-8 p.m. at the yellow exhibit building on the south side of the Agri-Center.
Gate admission for each night is as follows: Wednesday night (tonight, July 6) admission is a canned good for the food pantry. Thursday nights admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Friday and Saturday night is $10 for adults and 5 for children under 12.
The carnival is under way with a $25 armband to ride from 5-11 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, July 6. Thursday armbands are buy one get one free for $30 from 5-10 p.m. Both parties must be present when purchasing the ticket. Friday armbands are $30 for 5 p.m. until midnight. Saturday armbands are $30 for 4 p.m. until midnight.
Schedule
Wednesday, July 6
Kiddies are invited to the children’s celebration inside the Agri-Center beginning at 10 a.m. There will be fun actives as well as a free hot dog lunch. And one activity you don’t want to miss is the magic act! The Pontotoc County Library will be partnering with the Pontotoc County Fair in providing entertainment for the children. Magician, David Strange, will be at the Fair around 11:30 for Children's Day.
Out back in the arena the Dairy Goat show will begin at 10 a.m., but you can check and weigh in beginning at 7:30 a.m.
There will be a livestock show exhibition and clinic beginning at 1 p.m.
The Pony pulling will get underway at the outside track at 6 p.m.
Family night at the fair with Bryan Jackson stunt shows will begin at 6:30. Please see related article in this paper for more information on this spectacular show.
Admission is a canned good for the food pantry.
Thursday, July 7
If you have Market lambs and wether dams your show will start at 6 p.m. with check in and weigh in beginning at 4 p.m.
The youth rodeo will also begin at 7 p.m. in the arena. Registration for the youth rodeo will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Friday, July 8
Wild West Action rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m.
Evening gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
If you are a law enforcement officer, first responder or in the military you will be allowed to enter for $5 with a valid I.D. or if you are in uniform.
Saturday, July 9
An old fashioned domino tournament will get under in the conference room at the Agri-Center at 9 a.m.
Beef show starts at 10 a.m. with weigh in beginning at 9 a.m. in the Akers/Moorman pavilion.
Wild West Action rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m.
Evening gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.