CALHOUN CITY • North Pontotoc could not consistently slow down the Calhoun City offense on Friday night, as the Wildcats knocked off the previously unbeaten Vikings 36-14 at home.
“The kids executed the game plan and played hard,” said first-year Calhoun City coach M.D. Jennings, whose team improved to 2-2. “I thought overall they played really well tonight.”
Calhoun City was clicking all night, as quarterback Jackson Lee finished an impressive 17-20 for 215 yards and 2 TDs. Zac Armstrong notched six of those catches for 107 yards and a score. Thomas Clayton had 7 receptions, two for touchdowns, that covered 75 yards. He also rushed for 52 yards and threw a touchdown. Tailback Jaylen Artberry pounded his way to 104 rushing yards on 14 carries.
“They (Calhoun City) are physical; they always are," said North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell. "It took us a little while to match their intensity in the run game, and they still made some plays running the football. But big plays definitely hurt us."
The Wildcats started with big plays on their opening drive. A 29-yard reception by Artberry set up a first-and-goal, then Clayton hauled in a 9-yard TD from Lee.
North Pontotoc (3-1) responded with a 69-yard drive, during which Reece Kentner was 4-4 for 50 yards. Tyler Ford hauled in a 33-yard touchdown to pull the Vikings within 8-7.
The teams traded punts the remainder of the quarter. Calhoun City's Jaylen Artberry found the end zone on a 4-yard run at the 9:04 mark of the second. Doug Jones ran in the two-point conversion, making it 16-7. Calhoun City marched from its own 13 to the red zone late in the quarter, but the North defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs. Two plays later, however, Jaron Thompson intercepted a deep pass.
That ultimately led to a big momentum swing. Lee found Clayton on deep route for a 55-yard TD with a mere 9 seconds remaining, giving the Wildcats a 22-7 halftime lead.
The Vikings pulled within one possession when Raquan Booth broke free to the sidelines and outran the Wildcat defense for an 81-yard touchdown run with 8:31 to play in the third quarter. However, Calhoun City answered just over a minute later when Clayton, now under center, connected with Zac Armstrong on a 45-yard score to extend the lead to 28-14.
North's offense could not get anything going the rest of the game. Calhoun City held them on their side of midfield and forced two fourth-quarter turnovers. The Wildcats added a 29-yard touchdown run by Artberry with 11:53 to go in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 36-14 after their third successful two-point play of the night.
"Offensively I didn't think we executed very well," Crotwell said. "With the style of defense they play they require you to take what they give you and execute all the way down the field. With the exception of the opening drive I didn't think we did that.
"I feel like our guys fought hard the entire game. We are going to see a similar style next week against Ripley, so its a good tape to learn from. The preseason is over, and now its time for region play."
Booth racked up 130 rushing yards for North Pontotoc.
The Vikings take on Ripley (1-3) on Friday.