STONEVILLE, Miss. -- Wildlife Mississippi applauds the Senate’s confirmation of Aurelia Skipwith as director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). President Donald J. Trump nominated Skipwith for the Administration post in July.
Wildlife Mississippi works with the USFWS to benefit Mississippi’s fish and wildlife and the lands and waters they need to thrive. The USFWS manages 15 national wildlife refuges in Mississippi, operates the Private John Allen National Fish Hatchery in Tupelo, and works for the protection and restoration of more than 50 birds, fish, mussels, plants, and other species in the state that are listed as endangered or threatened by the federal government. Mississippi also has one of the largest private lands conservation programs in the nation, titled the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program.
Skipwith served as deputy assistant secretary for fish, wildlife, and parks of the U.S. Department of the Interior. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology from Howard University, a Master of Science Degree in molecular genetics from Purdue University, and a Juris Doctor degree in law from the University of Kentucky.
“We have strong and productive partnerships with the USFWS in Mississippi,” said James L. Cummins, Wildlife Mississippi’s executive director. “We look forward to continuing to work with Director Skipwith to further these relationships and this important work for the state’s rich natural resources and the people who value and enjoy them.”
Wildlife Mississippi works on a number of habitat conservation and conservation education efforts with the USFWS and other federal and state agencies. They include working to protect and restore the Lower Mississippi River, Buttahatchie River, Bayou Pierre, and Pearl River systems; restoring wetlands, coastal habitats, prairies, longleaf forests, and other habitats with private landowners; and developing the Theodore Roosevelt Visitor Center, the Theodore Roosevelt National Wildlife Refuge, and the Holt Collier National Wildlife Refuge.
“I have had the privilege of working with Ms. Skipwith in her capacity as deputy assistant secretary for fish, wildlife, and parks of the Department of the Interior. The nation is fortunate to be the beneficiary of her service,” Cummins said. “Furthermore, she has Mississippi roots as her parents are from Columbus. I have spent a large part of a day with her, former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Phil Bryant, and many of Medgar Evers’ family announcing the induction of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers home into the American Civil Rights Network. She provided the leadership that ensured the home was added to this very important network.”
Wildlife Mississippi’s mission is to conserve Mississippi’s lands, waters, and natural heritage in order to sustain a clean environment and a healthy economy.