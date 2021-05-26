Don’t let this happen at your Walmart
I saw this on Facebook and could think of several men in my family that would think this is funny and would be trying out a few of them.
As with this story, men can shop all day in the fishing department or hunting good stores, but ask them to shop for things for the home or for clothing and shoes and we loose them all together.
This is way happens when they try to entertain themselves or make a shopping trip a little more interesting.
This is a case where a man found a way to entertain himself while his wife shopped. And the list is what was sent to his wife banning her husband from the store.
Over the past months, your husband has caused quite a commotion, in our store.
We cannot tolerate this behavior and have been forced to, ban both of you from the store.
Our complaints against your husband, are listed below and are documented by our video surveillance cameras:
• Set all the alarm clocks in Housewares to go off at 5-minute intervals.
• Walked up to an employee and told her in an official voice, ‘Code 3 in Housewares. Get on it right away’. This caused the employee to leave her assigned station and receive a reprimand from her Supervisor that in turn resulted with a union grievance, causing management to lose time and costing the company money. We don’t have a Code 3.
• Went to the Service Desk and tried to put a bag of M&Ms on layaway.
• Moved a, ‘CAUTION – WET FLOOR’ sign to a carpeted area.
• Set up a tent in the camping department and told the children shoppers he’d invite them in if they would bring pillows and blankets from the bedding department to which twenty children obliged.
• When a clerk asked if they could help him he began crying and screamed, ‘Why can’t you people just leave me alone?’ EMTs were called.
• Looked right into the security camera and used it as a mirror while he picked his nose.
• While handling guns in the hunting department, he asked the clerk where the antidepressants were.
• Darted around the store suspiciously while, loudly humming the, ‘Mission Impossible’ theme.
• Hid in a clothing rack and when people browsed through, yelled ‘PICK ME! PICK ME!’
• When an announcement came over the loud speaker, he assumed a fetal position and screamed; ‘OH NO! IT’S THOSE VOICES AGAIN!’
• Went into a fitting room, shut the door, waited awhile; then yelled very loudly, ‘Hey! There’s no toilet paper in here.’ One of the clerks passed out.
I can see several of these being tried, look out at your local Walmart.