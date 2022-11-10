I stopped and admired the sunset’s afterglow. The church spire of West Heights Baptist Church was silhouetted against the orange sky. After my gaze I went into the store on a mission, to buy soap. As I went to the soap aisle I couldn’t help but stop and reflect on what I’d shared with my children recently.
We are packing Christmas shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
I explained to the children how at one orphanage 100 children were using the same bar of soap and bath cloth. I read a story of how ten girls were using the same toothbrush. I heard the little girls say “that’s terrible”. I smiled inside. I knew I was getting the point across.
It is easy to growl and complain about what we don’t have, but we very seldom look and thank God for what we DO have. If you have a bed to sleep in, you are blessed. Many children and adults alike don’t. If you have a bath cloth to wash with and a towel to dry with, congratulations there are a great many people of the world who don’t have that.
If you have clothes on your back and shoes on your feet, be thankful. You are blessed. And God tells us we are to take our blessings and bless others. Operation Christmas child is one way you can do that. For not only do the children receive tangible bits of joy, they also learn of the joy of Jesus through the shoe box.
Those of you who follow me know this ministry has been special to my heart for a number of years. It is a bit of joy for the children overseas who need so much and are thrilled to get so little.
These bits of cheer are so important to let a child know they are loved. Often it is the only present they have ever or will ever receive in their life. But more importantly, these children are introduced to our Savior who wishes to give them hope in this life and the life beyond. And He is glorified in many more ways than we will see on this earth. Because of the box, entire families have come to know Jesus. Churches have been established and people have gone out and shared their faith and love, multiplying the disciples around the world.
Last month while Jon and I were traveling, I spent time boxing up Ivory soap and a bath cloth in little water proof plastic boxes. The same excitement swept over me again. I smiled as I thought of the child that would be able to take a bath and get clean with the soap. I thrilled over the other little things I have gathered, such as stuffed animals, a bowl to eat in, play dough, socks and yes toothbrush and pencils and a composition book. Each little item that I tuck into the box makes me wish I could be a fly on the wall and see the joy that shines out of the child’s eyes.
I can’t be there, but my Jesus is and He smiles every time He sees the children smile. That’s what Jesus meant when he said in Matthew 6:3-4 “But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.” These little boxes bring sunshine and hope to children who have lived their lives in war torn areas.
And it behooves me to bring a little joy and laughter into their life. And because of that, their hearts are softened when they realize someone they don’t even know loved them enough to send them a gift. And it is giving unto Him for he said in Matthew 25:40 ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’
And the reason it is important to send gifts to a person who can’t send you one back is because that is the highest kind of giving according to Jesus in Luke 14:12-15 “Then He also said to him who invited Him, “When you give a dinner or a supper, do not ask your friends, your brothers, your relatives, nor rich neighbors, lest they also invite you back, and you be repaid. But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind. And you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you; for you shall be repaid at the resurrection of the just.”
So for me, packing a shoe box is important. Giving to the children is important. And giving them the opportunity to hear that Jesus loves them and perhaps I can meet them in heaven one day is the most important gift of all. Will you join me and pack a box? Little children are depending upon us.
P.S. Last week our community lost one of the most avid promoters of the little children’s Christmas Shoeboxes. Doris Poe from Troy depended upon me to order her shoeboxes for her. She came by my office on Tuesday to pick up her boxes before she went to heaven on Saturday. I never dreamed it would be the last time I’d get to see her and hug her. She knew the secret to Operation Christmas Child, give them a box and they will fill it. Jesus invited us to come and dine, I invite you to come and fill boxes and send them out so children around the world can feast on the love of Jesus, and honor the memory of a woman who spent her latter years caring for the children of the world.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.