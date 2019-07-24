“Do you remember me?”
The little slip of a girl turned clear earnest eyes on me with her imploring question.
How could I forget her? She was an exuberant little girl that kept me on my toes every Wednesday night at church. She moved up from my class three years ago, attends another church and is about to enter the seventh grade. I can’t believe how fast she is growing.
I stood up and slipped my arm around Taylor.
“Of course I remember you,” I said. “Was Maggie your friend at school?”
She nodded as tears glistened in her eyes. I hugged her tight. I understood her pain for I lost my best friend just four months ago.
The news of Maggie’s going to heaven sent shock waves through our family. Her mama is my first cousin. It is the first time we have lost a child this young in our generation.
While I understood the pain that Taylor was in, I could never fathom the sheer hurt that is going on in my dear cousin’s family. After her visitation service on Wednesday night I slipped over to the cemetery where they were to lay her the next day. I could not even comprehend what it would be like to put her in that ground. I walked and cried and prayed for them to have comfort and strength.
One of the great blessings of Facebook is when one of these dear people posts out a hurt, there are scores of folks to encourage and say they are praying. I know that is the blanket that is keeping their hearts comforted through this dark time.
One of the greatest comforts we have is knowing that God said a day in heaven is like a thousand years on this earth. So Maggie won’t be there one second heaven’s time before we who know Jesus are right beside her. She is not looking for us, we are looking for that great Hope when we will join her.
I was thrilled by the words that the gentleman shared when he opened up the service for celebration of Maggie’s life. He gave three W’s.
“Don’t worry about where she is,” he said. “She affirmed through her testimony that she knew Jesus, so she is with Him in heaven.”
“Don’t wonder why it had to happen because it will drive you crazy.
“Don’t wait to turn to Jesus. Maggie would tell you that. Today is the day to accept Jesus.”
Through my tears I smiled. What a testimony! Perhaps through her going Home others will understand that time is short and we are not guaranteed tomorrow and purpose to follow after Jesus.
The reason God waits until the end of time to hand out awards is because the legacy of your life lives on; so while you may breathe your last, others will remember who you are and what you stood for and perhaps turn to the Hope that we look to. It was refreshing to see that a young 12 year old girl stood for Jesus in this world.
And her sweet voice calls from the corridors of heaven, will you remember me? Honor my life by leaning on my Redeemer.