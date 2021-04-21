Pontotoc Progress ad designer Chelsea Williams recently brought home 20 awards for her work that appears in the Pontotoc Progress at the Mississippi Press Association Winter Conference.
Her awards included six first place plaques, six second place certificates and eight third place certificates. Two of her first place awards came from all newspaper classes, which means her work was compared to all newspapers that turned in entrants. One of her second place awards was in the all weeklies class. Two of the third place awards was in the All weeklies class and one was in the All Newspapers class. Pontotoc Progress entered in Class D, which is determined by the circulation numbers of a newspaper.
Ads entered in the contest period were from September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020.
First place
The most prestigious first place award in your class is the General Excellence Award and The Pontotoc Progress garnered this.
Other winning entries were in the following categories:
Financial Ad color for the ad she designed for R&R Financial Services. The judges wrote: Santa on a motorcycle is a great! That is the first thing my eye went to.
Healthcare ad-color was for an ad she designed for Friendship Pharmacy. The judges noted that it was a nice clean ad.
In the class of All Weeklies-Automotive Ad black and white or color division an ad she designed for Service Supply garnered a plaque. The judges said love it! One theme, one large photo all tied to the same message. Very sharp blue background layout works well behind the large photo. What do we learn from this ad? There’s a filter and tool sale, with big savings, and we need to be there. Only suggestion would have been to include some tools in the photo rather than all filters.
In the class of All Newspapers, editorial special section-glossy the Pontotoc Schools Calendar 2020 won this award.
In the class of All Newspapers, magazine periodical the Spring Sports 2020 won this award.
Second place
Second place winning entries in the Class D were in the following categories:
Healthcare ad-color for an ad she designed for Montgomery Drugs in the Easter Story.
Grocery or Restaurant Ad-color for an ad she designed for Piggly Wiggly during the pandemic last year entitled Honor to serve you.
Political ad-color was for Sonny Rock Williams ad.
The theme page for Customer Appreciation 2020 garnered this award.
In the editorial-special section-newspaper, Working Women of Pontotoc garnered this award.
In the class of all weeklies automotive ad black and white or color hr ad she designed for Young’s Tire Best of Pontotoc won.
Third Place
Third place winning entries in the Class D were in the following categories:
Institutional Ad, color for her Fourth of July Sale ad that she designed for the Chamber/Main Street.
Financial ad-color was for her Back To School ad she designed for Renasant Bank.
Grocery or Restaurant Ad-color for her ad she designed for Piggly Wiggly back during the pandemic entitled We appreciate your business.
Small space ad black and white or color her Peach Blossom Boutique ad got this award.
Magazine Ad-Grocery or Restaurant the ad for Spuds got this certificate.
In the All Weeklies class, editorial special section newsprint, the Christmas story 2019 won this award.
All Weeklies class magazine ad-retail Oxford Home Furnishings garnered this award.
In the All Newspapers class, Silver Dollar Idea, Williams garnered this place for suggesting the School Days-Calendar of Events as an idea for other papers to do.