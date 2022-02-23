Pontotoc Progress ad designer Chelsea Williams garnered a total of 15 MPA awards for her work this past year. She brought home three plaques and 13 certificates this past weekend at the Mississippi Press Better Newspaper media contest advertising division. This included seven second place certificates and five third place certificates. The contest period for ad selections runs from September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021.
She garnered the coveted Silver Dollar idea plaque vying for the title from all the weeklies. The graduation magazine which features the class pictures of all seniors in the three schools got her that award. She is responsible for designing all the senior ads that the parents bring in to showcase their children’s accomplishement. “Excellent way for family and friends to show their support to graduates and the entire community,” the judges wrote.
Her other two first places were in the financial ad category and the magazine healthcare category.
The Financial ad was Renasant Bank’s Christmas color ad that featured blue Christmas ornaments in the background. Renasant Bank’s logo was prominent in the bottom third of the ad. Merry Christmas written in blue above it and Understanding You written in blue below it.
The Magazine ad/ healthcare was Dr. Terry Wood’s ad that was in the 2020 Peek into Christmas magazine. This ad featured Dr. Terry Wood and Miranda Wood Maynard with Terry’s grand girls sitting on Santa’s lap above his logo. A close up picture of Santa and the girls had “Santa knows Wood Eye Clinic is the place to go when he needs eye care!” written below it. “Nice ad,” the judges wrote, “was the most eye catching of all the ads in this category.”
Second places
In the all weeklies division she garnered three certificates.
The house ad division was for her Welcome Home to Pontotoc ad which featured the cover of the magazine on top of a picturesque picture of Lochinvar inviting folks to come by and pick up their copy of the magazine.
Magazine ad grocery or restaurant was for an ad she designed for Sydnei’s Grill which featured small pictures of delicious food at the restaurant framed around their iconic red truck covered in snow. This was in the 2021 Welcome Home to Pontotoc Magazine.
Healthcare magazine ad was for the ad she designed for 300 Fitness which was also placed in the Welcome Home to Pontotoc Magazine 2021. It featured all the gym equipment and smoothie drinks you can purchase along with a photo of the gym itself so you can easily identify it on Main Street.
In the Class D division, which is the class that the Progress falls into she garnered four certificates.
Her service ad color featured Beth Waldo’s Patty Turk Properties ad.
The theme page ad was for the Pontotoc Lady Warriors Basketball congratulations page.
The special section advertising was for the Back to School section 2021 which features all the information for the new school year.
Williams also garnered second place general excellence in our class.
Third places
In the all weeklies she garnered three certificates.
Her magazine ad institutional or financial service was for the ad she designed for Southern Garage which was placed in the 2021 Pontotoc Visitor’s Guide.
The magazine ad healthcare was for her ad she designed for Friendship Fitness that was put into Peek into Christmas 2020.
Her house ad was for the New Year special ad she designed for the Pontotoc Progress 2020.
Her two Class D ads included a small space ad she designed for City Mercantile and financial ad color which was the Bank of Pontotoc Banner ad which runs at the bottom of the sports section.