The Dixie National Sale of Junior Champions began in 1970 to encourage young people to pursue livestock projects and has been the culmination of the Dixie National Junior Round-Up ever since.
That annual tradition not only continued uninterrupted this year through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of animals shown during the week was actually up 3% from last year with 2,292 head of livestock.
The 52nd consecutive sale was held Feb. 11. Throughout the week, 1,593 4-H and FFA members participated in the round-up. Forty-five animals advanced to the sale as champion market animals. This year, the total sale amount generated since the event’s inception eclipsed $8 million.
For 18-year-old Elizabeth Nichols this was her third time to make it to the Sale of Champions. Elizabeth’s goat was named Grand Champion Market Goat Medium Weight Division
Elizabeth says, “I am humbled by the experience of making the Sale of Champions again this year, and it is something I will never forget. I am blown away by the scholarships I was awarded at Dixie Nationals. I would like to say a special thank you to my family for giving me the opportunities I never imagined. This program has truly blessed me over the past 10 years in unbelievable ways and I am extremely grateful.”
Her sister Sadie is following in her footsteps. She just recently won Grand Champion Mississippi Bred Barrow, Champion Crossbred Swine, and Grand Champion Crossbred Swine at the Northeast District Livestock Show.
Pontotoc County Extension 4-H Agent Jane Chamblee said, “I am so proud of all of our 4-H’ers who exhibited livestock at Dixie National this year. It is always rewarding to see the exhibitors and their families helping and supporting each other.”
If you know of a youth that is interested in showing livestock or learning more about what 4-H offers, please contact Jane Chamblee at 662-489-3910.