Winter storm Uri covered Pontotoc County in ice and sleet on Sunday and another layer of sleet and some freezing rain was falling through the morning Monday (Feb. 15).
By 10 a.m. Monday morning most of Pontotoc County was covered in a hard blanket of sleet. The temperature was 23 degrees with wind chills in the single digits most of the morning.
All counties in North Mississippi remained under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Monday afternoon’s forecast was for more frozen precipitation, including sleet, freezing rain and snow possible. The Weather Channel was calling for significant icing to continue throughout the day.
Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the remainder of the week includes more frozen precipitation through Thursday.
Meteorologist Meredith Wyatt with the National Weather Service in Memphis said a second round of severe winter weather is projected to hit the Mid-South, including Pontotoc County on Wednesday.
“It’s looking like a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely on Wednesday and carrying into Thursday,” said Waytt.
Temperatures should climb above freezing in the second half of the week, reaching 37 on Wednesday and 35 on Thursday, Wyatt added.
“We should see the severe weather moving out Thursday evening and a warming trend emerging in the latter part of the week, nearing the high 40’s and lower 50’s by the weekend,” said Wyatt.
Power outages remain the major concern for Pontotoc County residents.
At 7:30 a.m. Monday Pontotoc Electric Power Association Manager Frankie Moorman said no power outages had been reported among PEPA’s 17,000 customers.
“So far prayers have been answered, we’ve had sleet but not much freezing rain and the power’s been good,” Moorman said. “We’ve had lot of sleet but no significant icing on the power lines. But of course that could change if we get freezing rain.”
“We know for sure the temperatures are going to remain freezing until Friday or Saturday and they’re calling for possibly more frozen precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday. So we’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re thankful because it could have been much worse Monday morning.”
The message from Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor Monday morning was simple.
“Stay at home, don’t drive,” Tutor said. “The roads are terrible and they won’t be better until the temperature gets above freezing and that may be Thursday or Friday.”
“They’re calling for sleet and maybe snow until late afternoon (Monday) and then more frozen stuff Wednesday and Thursday. Don’t get out on the streets unless it’s a dire emergency. We haven’t had any major wrecks so far and we need to keep it that way.”
Pontotoc County chief deputy Randy Roberts reported there haven’t been any major accidents on the county roads as of noon Monday.
“There is not a lot of folks stirring,” he said “which is good.”
Roberts encouraged people to stay put and off the the roads throughout the rest of the week.
“The county and the state roads are all covered with sleet which will melt into sheets of once the weather warms then refreezes,” he said.
“Forecast lows for Friday and Saturday morning are in the lower teens so the slick weather won’t be leaving any time soon.”
Chief Lance Martin with the Pontotoc Fire Department surveyed the roads shortly after sunup on Monday and said things were fairly quiet.
“People are staying home, and thankfully we’ve only had a couple of minor calls with no injuries,” said Martin, adding that the PFD responded to a vehicle rollover on Hwy. 15 S. near Lochinvar around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
“If anyone has to get out, slow down and give yourself ample time to get where you’re going,” said Martin. “Don’t tailgate.”
The chief also said that those heating their homes with space heaters should keep a distance of three feet from the heat source, that included blankets and toys as well as pets and accessories, said Martin. “Also, don’t do anything ill-advised, such as trying to heat your home with an oven or stove.”
The temperatures folks in our area are experiencing are dangerously low, and people need to take extra precautions, even if going outside for recreation, Martin said. Safety and caution are paramount.
“If anyone is suffering from the cold and doesn’t have resources to keep warm, flag down a cop, or a fireman, or a sheriff’s deputy and let somebody know,” said Martin. “Nobody is going to turn anybody away in this weather.”
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples urged residents to stay home until the roads clear.
“The streets are bad, the temperatures are going to be bitterly cold, so stay inside and don’t travel unless it’s an emergency,” Peeples urged. We’re going to put some salt on the streets but right now it’s too cold for it to work.”
Pontotoc Street Dept. Manager Barry Crawford said crews would put salt on the streets Tuesday.
“If the temp is below 28 degrees it won’t really work, but we are going to salt the major streets Tuesday (Feb. 16) because we’re hoping the sun might peek out and it might work some,” Crawford said. “We’re planning on salting Main, Reynolds and Coffee Streets. The sleet has been the major problem so far Monday, but that’s better than freezing rain.”
Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors President Ernie Wright said Monday morning that county roads are covered in ice and additional snow, sleet or freezing rain will obviously make conditions worse.
“We’re going to be fighting this weather all week but we’re going to stay at it,” Wright said. “We’re going to put salt on the bridges and hills. But obviously we don’t have enough salt for every road.
“If we get snow we may can plow some of the roads, but the sleet and freezing rain will make things bad. People need to stay put until we get some warm temps to thaw things out.
Pontotoc County School Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said Monday morning that county schools will be virtual until better weather occurs.
“If the forecast holds true for more ice and sleet Wednesday and Thursday we may be out all week and be virtual with out kids,” Puckett said. “We’re just going to be day to day until things start to melt.”
Pontotoc City School Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens said that city school classes would be virtual Tuesday and Wednesday and weather developments would dictate the course of action for the rest of the week.