Late this evening (Wednesday, Feb. 17) winter storm Viola began covering Pontotoc County with additional sleet and it’s first serious snowfall.
Around 5 p.m. heavy sleet began pelting the county and western sections of Pontotoc County were reporting snow.
At 5:31 p.m. Progress Advertising Manager Angie Quarles said heavy snow had fallen at Randolph.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said heavy snow was also falling in Pontotoc. Chief Tutor said the Weather Channel was forecasting that Pontotoc county might see several inches of snow tonight."
“Obviously we’d already had a bunch of sleet the past two two days and now the snow is pouring down,” Tutor reported around 5:50 pm tonight. “Folks need to stay home.”
At 6:15 p.m. Tutor said an inch of snow had fallen over the past 50 minutes at the police station in downtown Pontotoc.
“We had several cars stalled around town today, but only one accident worked today,” Tutor said.
At 6 p.m. meteorologist Matt Laubhan said frozen precipitation, especially snow, could be expected over the next two hours in Pontotoc County and most counties in North Mississippi.
“It looks like a quarter inch of ice and/or up to three inches of snow possible by midnight,” Laubhan said. “More precipitation is possible Thursday morning, but not as significant as tonight."
Pontotoc Electric Power Association Manager Frankie Moorman reported at 5 p.m. that PEPA customers had reported no power outages today.
“Today things have been good, the system is holding good and we’re thankful,” Moorman said. “Our folks at the office have been doing business today, our crews are on standby and we’ve been trying to keep things as normal as possible.”
“We’re counting our blessings and we’ll see what tonight brings. If customers have problems call 489-6711.”
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said tonight that the city’s natural gas system is meeting the needs of its customers throughout Pontotoc County.
“The gas system is holding up really good,” Peeples said. “Our guys have done a great job of working to keep the pressure up to meet customer needs.”
“Our street crews are doing what they can. They put out salt yesterday when the sun was out, but when temperatures are 28 and below the salt is not effective.”
“We’re urging residents to stay home and stay safe. Don’t get out next few days unless it’s an emergency. Things will get better by the weekend."