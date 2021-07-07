Whether you are a photographer, a hunter or just like viewing wildlife on a sunny afternoon, anyone who has spent time overlooking a food plot will have a deep appreciation for wildlife plantings.
Food plots are very attractive to wildlife enthusiasts because they can supplement daily nutritional needs at a low cost. These plots can be designed to serve as a source of food and cover. Well-managed food plots have the potential to not only increase the wildlife population and their quality of health, but can also increase our opportunities for wildlife viewing.
To aid landowners who would like to plant wildlife food plots, Wildlife Mississippi is continuing its popular Wildlife Habitat Seed Program. Through this program, Wildlife Mississippi will make wheat available at a minimal cost.
The Wildlife Habitat Seed Program is designed to provide an incentive for landowners to establish and maintain food plots that will yield a variety of benefits to the landowner as well as to the species of wildlife he or she is managing.
Winter wheat will be available through Wildlife Mississippi’s Fall 2021 Wildlife Habitat Seed Program. All seed is treated and has good germination rates. Wildlife Mississippi will distribute the wheat in the month of September.
If planted properly, the various types of seed will be utilized by a variety of species of wildlife. White-tailed deer, turkeys, bobwhite quail, mourning doves, waterfowl, and many species of songbirds will benefit from the plantings of the wheat.
The guidelines regarding this program are simple and easy to follow. Anyone interested in obtaining wheat should place their order no later than July 31, 2021. Orders are fulfilled on a first come, first serve basis.
Shipping and handling charges incurred by Wildlife Mississippi are included in the price of the wheat. The cost will be $9.00 per 50 lb. bag. Pick up locations will be Amory, Flowood, Greenville, and Hattiesburg.
For an order form and planting recommendations for this beneficial program, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Wildlife Mississippi, PO Box 10, Stoneville, MS 38776. If you wish to place your order online, please visit our website at www.wildlifemiss.org/seed.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a non‑profit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their web site is www.wildlifemiss.org.