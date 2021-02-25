“You must come to my house,” my dear sister insisted when they first hollered about sleet, freezing rain, ice and in general cold weather apocalypse for our area.
She was afraid that if the electricity went out Jon and I wouldn’t stay warm enough with just a fire place for heat and she didn't want us slipping and sliding across town on ice to get to her house.
So, Sunday morning we gathered half our house and packed it into his truck and headed to her house to spend a couple of days, or so we thought.
By the time we got everything packed up and the critters settled into their places, the ground was already getting white with sleet.
Monday morning we woke up to a winter wonderland. My sister from Virginia is sending me some Bible study notes every day and she informed me that she didn’t have them for Monday. I told her never mind because I was in my winter den at Cindy’s house.
My little sister Amee, who lives in Aberdeen said she was glad we went over. “I thought about if your power went out you’d have to drive across town while it was icy, then I realized the Queen would issue a decree if she thought you should.” Do we know our sister or what?
So about ten or so Monday morning us two older sisters of the brood decided we would venture out into the frozen tundra and see what was moving.
I spied one of her late husband’s cover alls hanging on a nail in the closet.
“These will be plenty warm for you,” I said. “No, now he has a pair of pants with suspenders and a coat to match, I’ll wear them and you wear that because it’s smaller.”
Smaller is a relative term. I’m five foot three and Mike Franks was six foot five or six.
But, being the one who likes to obey her Queen sister when she gives a decree, I put the cover alls on over my five layers of clothes. I looked like a green Michelin woman. All her over things were tan.
She grinned when we were all dolled up for the cold. “I can just hear Mike say, ‘I can’t have nuthin’!”
So we trekked out into the cold with our green and tan outfits ready to enjoy a little walk.
We spent a few minutes out in the icy street while I snapped some pictures to send for the newspaper. At Brooks Street I turned to get out of the street so I could take a picture of a truck slowly venturing down the street and you’d know I fell down. But because I had on so many clothes and I fell on the ground, I almost bounced up. Saved by Mike’s clothes.
Throughout the rest of the week I made short ventures out to the back steps and enjoyed the white world around me. With news of more frozen stuff, we stayed put.
Jon carried me home for a bit on Friday so I could pet my Tuck and Lizzie and hold my cats and check on my chickens. Yes, I did miss my furry critters.
But the week was a fun one with my sister, or I think so, she may have not enjoyed my snoring since we slept in her bedroom together while Jon slept in the living room on a blow up mattress.
We spent time just having quiet moments together. We watched tv and did some coloring. Something we haven’t done in a long time.
Saturday morning I walked out on the back porch and although it was 30 something degrees it felt warm. I sat down on the steps and enjoyed my coffee in the morning sun. The First Methodist Church chimes rang out, then gonged the 12 noon hour. It was a restful sound.
When the last notes died out, I heard the birds. They weren’t just twittering like they do in the cold weather. They were singing little tunes. A sure sign the spring thaw is on its way.