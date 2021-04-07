North Pontotoc golf still has not gotten an exact read on how good they can be yet, but coach Chris Parman still is very optimistic they can ultimately compete at a high level when it matters most.
The Vikings started the year with only three players due to an injury to one of their veterans. As the calendar has turned to April, progress has been made there but things are still uncertain. So far the Vikings haven’t been able to score as a team, but that should soon change. One of their past players, Clay Pitts, has rejoined the team and been cleared to play, which will give the squad the four minimum scores needed for team competition. They are hopeful for five players.
North has a big plus in having one of the best golfers in the area- junior Jackson Wise. Last Tuesday the Vikings competed at Tupelo Country Club along with Tupelo Christian Prep, Itawamba AHS, West Union and Ingomar. Wise shot a 37 to win medalist honors. Last Thursday at Natchez Trace Golf Club, Wise again took medalist honors with a round of 41 on a windy day. Wise has been the medalist in four out of four matches thus far.
“I think he can win a state championship on the individual side of things,” coach Parman said. “He is going to shoot around par or better every time he plays. He has as good a chance as anybody.”
Reid Bennett has been getting valuable experience. Although he has a baseball conflict, Jaylen Wise is also a talented golfer who gives the team a boost.
“Clay has baseball going on like Jaylen does,” Parman said. “I am hoping Wednesday they can all play that 18-hole match at Corinth so I can get a feel for how we might look going into regional play.
“Team-wise when we can get everyone together and get the kinks worked out I think we can be pretty good too. Our division has some good teams, so I am not sure where we can finish. But I think on paper we are probably as good as we’ve ever been.”