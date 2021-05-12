For a guy that just started playing competitively two years ago, North Pontotoc golfer Jackson Wise has had some notable successes.
"There are so many aspects to the game, but my dad and coaches have always taught me to keep it simple," said Wise, 17, who came within an eyelash of winning the 4A state title last week in Vancleave.
Wise entered the final round on May 4 in second place, at two strokes over par, then proceeded to birdie two of the last three holes of the tournament, forcing a playoff.
On the eighteenth and final hole, a par-five, a large crowd was gathered around the green, Wise remembered. He reached the green in only two strokes.
"My eagle putt hit the flag-stick and sat on the lip (of the cup)," Wise said, smiling. He finished runner-up to West Lauderdale's Will Thompson.
Earlier this spring, Wise won the Pontotoc Classic. Last November, at the Royal St. Cloud Classic in Orlando, he took third out of a field of some 60 top, youth golfers from throughout the southeastern U.S. At the Pontotoc Country Club, Wise's handicap, a statistic which estimates a golfer's average game against par for the course, 72 strokes, is plus-two.
Wise said he felt good about how his game came together at the state tournament.
"My favorite club in my bag is always my driver. I'm confident about hitting fairways," said Wise. "I hit my irons pretty consistently. Chipping is where I fell off a little bit."
Wise plans later this month to enter a tournament in Montgomery, Ala. He and a friend will drive over the day before and play a round to scout the course. He's also looking toward a tournament in June at Old Waverly in West Point. He'll be back on the links for the Vikings next year as well.
North Pontotoc golf coach Chris Parman said Wise continues to be a pleasure to coach. "It's been great to have him on the team this year, and to see him win," said Parman, who first coached Wise in eighth grade, before Wise switched to baseball for a couple years. "He's a sensational golfer and an even better kid."
Wise works hard on his game, usually practicing five hours a day, often with Tupelo pro Drew Belt. Wise admits he has some natural ability, but hard work is the key, he said.
"In golf, every day there's something different, so many aspects, and you can never really be good at any of them," said Wise. "I enjoy where I'm at, but I'm not as good as I want to be."