September is National Food Safety Education Month and a good time for consumers to review key steps to prevent foodborne illness. It is estimated that one in six Americans get some type of foodborne illness (food poisoning) each year. The majority of these foodborne illnesses were caused by Camphlobactor and Salmonella, both of which are bacteria. The World Health Organization defines a foodborne illness as diseases caused by eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances.

