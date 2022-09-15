September is National Food Safety Education Month and a good time for consumers to review key steps to prevent foodborne illness. It is estimated that one in six Americans get some type of foodborne illness (food poisoning) each year. The majority of these foodborne illnesses were caused by Camphlobactor and Salmonella, both of which are bacteria. The World Health Organization defines a foodborne illness as diseases caused by eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances.
An important step in preventing foodborne illness is avoiding cross-contamination. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines cross-contamination as the transfer of harmful bacteria to a food from other foods, cutting boards, utensils, surfaces, or hands. It is prevented by keeping food separated and by keeping hands, utensils, and food handling surfaces clean. Use the following steps to prevent cross-contamination.
Separate raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs from other foods in the shopping cart.
Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs separate from all other foods in the refrigerator.
Do not wash raw chicken or turkey before cooking. The recommendation to not wash raw poultry before cooking is especially confusing for consumers. However, doing so may contaminate the sink and surrounding areas with harmful microorganisms. Even when consumers think they are effectively cleaning sinks, faucets, and countertops after washing poultry, lingering bacteria can easily spread to other surfaces and foods. USDA research has shown that 26% of participants that washed raw poultry transferred bacteria from that raw poultry to their ready- to-eat salad lettuce. Of the participants who did not wash their raw poultry, 31% still managed to get bacteria from the raw poultry onto their salad lettuce. This high rate of cross-contamination was likely due to insufficient handwashing and contamination of the sink and other utensils. Therefore, allow the cooking process to kill the bacteria.
Use one cutting board or plate for raw meat, poultry, and seafood and a separate cutting board or plate for produce, bread, and other foods that won’t be cooked (ready-to-eat foods).
If you only have one cutting board, cut produce, bread and other ready-to-eat foods first, then wash the cutting board with soap and hot water before cutting raw meat, poultry or seafood on it.
Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after touching raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs.
Wash your utensils, cutting boards, and countertops with hot, soapy water after preparing raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs.
If you marinate raw meat, poultry, or seafood, and want to reuse that marinade on the food after it is cooked, bring marinade to a boil first.
Keep cooked meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs on a separate plate from raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs.
In addition to preventing cross-contamination, other key steps to preventing foodborne illnesses are:
Washing hands and cleaning food preparation surfaces often. Always wash hands before handling food and immediately after handling raw meat and poultry. To wash hands, wet your hands with water, lather with soap, and then scrub for 20 seconds. Clean sinks and countertops with hot soapy water and then apply a sanitizer.
Cooking food to a safe internal temperature by checking with a food thermometer.
Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops) are safe to eat after cooking to 145°F.
Ground meats (burgers) are safe to eat after cooking to 160°F.
Poultry (whole or ground) are safe to eat after cooking to 165°F.
Chill or refrigerate food promptly. Perishable foods should be refrigerated within two hours, or within one hour if the ambient temperature is 90 degrees or above.
For more information on keeping food safe and preventing foodborne illness, check out the food safety information on the Mississippi State University Extension and the U. S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Web pages. Consumers may also call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MP-HOTLINE (1-888-674-6854). Live food safety experts are available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Expert advice is also available 24/7 at AskKaren.gov.
References:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2022). Food Safety Education Month. Retrieved from: https://www.cdc.gov/
U.S. Department of Agriculture (n.d.). Washing Raw Poultry: Our Science, Your Choice. Retrieved from: https://www.usda.gov/
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (2016). Keep Food Safe! Food Safety Basics. Retrieved from: https://www.fsis.usda.gov
Wedding Customs and Traditions Program
Having a wedding in your family and want to learn more about wedding customs and traditions? During this program you will learn about common wedding customs and traditions and the history behind them. You will also learn how to make a spiral hand-tied floral wedding bouquet. The program will be held at the Pontotoc Extension Office Assembly Hall on Thursday, September 15th at 6:00 p.m. Come and join us for this free educational program. For questions, call the Pontotoc Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.