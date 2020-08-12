Students are headed back to the books again with school bells set to ring Friday, August 14, in the City schools and Monday, August 17 in the county schools. Some students will be going to school virtually with their teacher in the comfort of their home or day care center, while others will be in person at school.
The Pontotoc Progress staff has put together a section to let you know about who the teachers are and what can be expected whether you are going to school virtually or in person. These pages are in the B section of this newspaper.
In addition there is a school calendar to let you know about all the important dates throughout the coming year. Make sure to look for it in this newspaper and keep it handy.
As the situations change throughout the year, make sure you check the pages of the Progress for developments at the school as well as your complete school lunch menu and pictures of your children as they play sports.