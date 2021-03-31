Pontotoc County has some 140 cemeteries scattered across the county with a handful of them being under the leadership of the municipalities.
With the coming of spring and summer there will be more memorial services held this year, and now is a good time to review some of the rules and regulations governing some of the cemeteries.
Most cemeteries in the county have a sign posted at their entrance on who to call and what the fee is for burial within that cemetery. Please note those when you visit and contact the person for interment inquiries.
Within Pontotoc there are several cemeteries that are regulated by municipalities. This includes Pontotoc City, Ecru, Algoma and Thaxton. Here are a few rules and regulations that apply for the cemeteries in the area of general appearance.
For more specific rules about burial, charges and interment contact the town clerks of these municipalities.
Algoma
No curbing, borders, shrubs, live plants or flowers, or enclosures of any kind will be allowed around graves or lots. No walks of cement, brick, tile, stone, gravel, or sand will be permitted. There shall be no mounding of graves. Anything that impedes or obstructs mowing and other maintenance of the cemetery is not permitted.
Foot markers must be flush with the ground. Nothing may extend above ground level except for a head marker.
Live funeral sprays should be removed within 5-7 days of the burial.
Artificial flowers and other remembrances such as flags and wreaths are permitted next to or on markers. These items should not remain on graves any longer than three (3) months due to discoloration. The Trustees may remove any items at any time they become unsightly. No lighting devices of any kind will be allowed next to or on markers or anywhere within a burial plot.
Visitation is permitted at any time during daylight hours. Visitors are asked to keep the gates closed at all times.
Ecru
The hours of the operation at the cemetery will be from 7 a.m. until sunset.
All graves shall be filled, tamped and finished to the same level as the surrounding ground, such that no grave mound whatsoever remains.
Temporary markers must be replaced with a permanent monument within one year after the date of the burial service.
Flowers placed on grave sites within the cemetery shall be removed 14 calendar days after the date of the burial service for which they were placed.
Planting or landscaping with living trees, shrubs, flowers or planters is prohibited in any part of the cemetery unless approved in writing by the committee.
Flower containers are to be a permanent part of the headstone or attached to the top of a headstone and there shall be no free standing containers. Potted plants such as Easter lilies, azaleas, tulips and others will only be allowed at Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Fathers Day. These will be allowed to remain for no longer than four weeks. Christmas wreaths placed on graves may be permitted to remain until February 15.
No gravesite or lots within the cemetery shall contain any coping, curbing, fencing, railings or permanent borders of any material whatsoever. No gravel, brick, stone, cement or other kind of artificial walks will be permitted on any lot.
The placing of boxes, cans, shells, toys, metal designs, ornaments, signs, cards, concrete urns, concrete benches, pictures and similar articles or any article other than the approved monument or marker upon plots is discouraged, and if so placed, the town may issue a notice to remove such items.
Vehicles must travel only on the paved roadways.
Thaxton
In order to make the cemetery easier to mow there are a few rules to help with this process.
Foot markers must be flush with the ground. Nothing may extend above ground level except for a head marker.
No white rock or gravel is allowed to be put on the gravesite. Rock that is currently there will remain, however, no more is to be brought into the cemetery.
No trinkets or glass items are allowed. No little fences or planted flowers are allowed.
If you would like your flowers put back on your grave if they blow off please put the deceased name on the bottom petal of one of the flowers with a sharpie to identify them. If it is a headstone spray, write the deceased name on the styrofoam on the bottom of the spray so the right flowers can go back to the right headstone.
Pontotoc City
No flowers, shrubs and trees are allowed to be planted on individual lots.
No mounds on graves are permitted as well as no enclosures of the graves or lots with stones or other material.
Vases, jars or other containers that have served their purpose and become deteriorated or unsightly will be removed.
No boisterous actions or loud activity is allowed in the cemetery.
The cemetery is open for reflection and placement of flowers from sun up until sun down.