To me, a yardstick of character is the ability to do what's got to be done, when it’s got to be done, regardless of whether the individual likes it or not.
***
The following story was in the national news some years ago.
It deserved to be.
To free himself from a fallen tree, a man cut off his own badly broken left leg below the knee.
He cut through nerves, muscles, arteries and a vein.
With a penknife.
The story left me awestruck.
Get past the details.
It is medically proven that sometimes arteries may try to shut themselves down. A tight tourniquet, which the man had placed on himself, can cut off feeling as well as stop bleeding.
Some people with the most terrible injuries feel no pain at the time; it lets them stay calm and clearheaded.
Get down to basics: This man had to decide to cut off his own leg.
And then he had to have the guts to do it.
Afterward, he crawled to a nearby tractor, drove it to his pick-up truck, and then drove the truck to a neighbor’s house.
Later, the neighbor recalled the man telling him to slow down -- slow down, mind you -- as the neighbor drove for help.
Surgeons’ efforts to reattach the severed limb were unsuccessful.
Talk about your basic survival instinct.
How many of us could have done what this man did? How many of us would have instead waited for help, left ourselves to the vagaries of fate and the hope that rescuers would arrive in time?
For most people, modern life and its absence from pain or deadly situations dulls us to what survival can sometimes demand.
We can admire this man’s courage in doing what it took to survive.
But then we ask ourselves if we would have the guts to do whatever it takes to live to see our loved ones again, or even to see another sunrise?
We’d all like to think we do, but frankly, many people probably wouldn’t care to think about the matter too deeply at all.
Sign scrawled on a bunker wall in Vietnam, author unknown: “For those who have fought for it, life has a flavor the protected will never know.”