The fire crackled merrily from the pit outside. Jon and I set our supper on the table and pulled it near the flames. After we sat down, we grinned at each other. “It’s nice out here,” he said.
“And the fire feels good,” I returned.
It was neat to have supper under the stars without bugs and the weather was perfect for the warmth that was coming from the embers.
In that moment, I realized how good it was to have peace. Jon and I were at peace with each other. The place where we live was at peace. This community is at peace. It is not that way for many around the world. But because of those we love we here are at peace without the threat of bombs dropping on us. And there are many who paid the price away from their families to serve.
Like my grandaddy. I miss him. I miss getting to sit down with him on or near veteran’s day and smell his pipe smoke. I miss hearing him tell of his basic training and marching all the time and skipping bed check to come home.
“Basic training was just to teach us how to march and shoot a gun and me and my buddy already knew how to do that,” he said.
But it is easy to focus on the last “Great War” that engulfed the entire globe, and forget about the others. I reckon I think more about Granddaddy because he was involved in World War 2. He shed his blood as a price for peace.
However, I am grateful for my daddy who served in Korea when he was in the Army. He missed seeing my sister, Cindy, for eight months while he was overseas.
I am grateful for my late brother-in-law Mike Franks; Uncle Larry and cousin Vaughn Long who served in Vietnam. Uncle Larry and Mike were in the Navy while Vaughn was in the Army.
I’m grateful for my brother Carey who served in the Army Airborn and later as a medic. Our cousin Billy Fay Aron was in the Air Force.
And then there is cousin John Self. He served several tours of duty in the Marines in Iraq and came home to be laid to rest at Turnpike back in 2007.
All these men that I knew and loved served in every branch of the service and they carried out their duties with grit and determination even in the face of bullets, national hate; when they were cold, wet and hungry.
Tomorrow we will celebrate the living veterans in thanksgiving for their duty and sacrifice for our nation. Our World War II veterans in this county have gone down to about two that I know of, Mr. Fred Wicker and Tom Lucas.
We have enjoyed 76 years of peace in this United States of America because of all these men, especially those of the World War II generation.
In this country today, we are quibbling over things that are stupid, while ignoring the fact that there are people who want to come within and tear us apart. It’s time to recognize this and stand up for the freedoms that we enjoy. Don’t let all these boys and men shed their blood in vain.
And tomorrow, especially tomorrow, thank a veteran for retaining our liberty and peace.