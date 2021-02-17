Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported that a 33-year-old Oxford woman was killed in a two-vehicle automobile accident around 5:46 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 9) on Highway 278 four lane east of Pontotoc.
Troop F Public Affairs Officer Bryan McGee reported that Cherrish Curry, 33, of Oxford, was killed when the car she was driving was struck in the rear by a car driven by Christopher Jensen, 34, of Pontotoc.
Officer McGee reported that the wreck happened east of the Longview Exit. He said both vehicles were eastbound.
Jensen received moderate injuries in the accident, McGee said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.