We had a good sized group at church yesterday. Still plenty of space to "social distance" if you would like to be there in person. Felecia felt like playing the organ which was a blessing to all of us!
Minnie Neal Plunkett is sick and needs our prayers. Liz Payne had her surgery and is doing well according to Darrell. Except for a sore throat. Diane Provine's surgery also went well.
The youth had a modified version of Disciple Now over the weekend. Parker Sewell is their leader now and is doing a great job.
The group working on Cindy Thomas' house is almost finished. Her house will be wheelchair accessible so Braxton can get around when he visits his Granny.
Natalie and I ate supper with Georgi and Dolan last night. Before we left, Jack crawled up in my lap with a blanket and said, "Jack Jack go night night." I thought uh-oh. Either he wants us to stay or he wants to go home with us. I don't think he will stay all night yet without sleeping in Nat's lap. But he thought he had it figured out.
He was eating pizza the other day and said, "This is so good!" After a bite or two he said, "This is disgusting!" Don't know what happened between bites.
I am so sorry to hear about Johnny Coleman's death. Martha Jo has been a friend from way back when. I didn't know him but he must have been a wonderful person. Love to you, Martha Jo.