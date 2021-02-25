Wow! What a week! At least we had electricity, heat, and water. This is the only snow I remember that I didn’t get out in. Old bones don’t like breaks. I threw birdseeds off the porch and watched the birds all week. Rob wanted me to go riding with them in the snow, but not this time. Georgi said it was bad enough for heart failure just trying to get to Ecru to get Dolan at a truck stop. Now get this: Dolan had a load to Key West, Fla. Got there fine, then his truck broke down (yeah
right). He got back to Mobile and got iced in. He wished he’d got them to work on his truck in Key West!
Betty Dale Taylor died last week. She was the sister of Dr. Roma Taylor from Pontocola who has treated many of us around here. She was the daughter of Mrs. Betty Taylor who taught plenty of us science at Shannon. She was the granddaughter of Miss Jessie Dabbs and Dr. Dabbs from Shannon. I am sure many of us older folks knew them. I still remember Dr. Dabbs flying up into our yard when one of us was sick. He made house calls. How we loved them all.