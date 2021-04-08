The young folks had a good time Saturday night hunting glow-in-the-dark eggs (that didn’t glow very much), petting baby goats, listening to a Bible story about the resurrection, eating, and playing games.
Sunday the fellowship hall was full. Chairs had to be brought in. We had a wonderful Easter service. Vicky Varnon sang one of the specials and a group from the choir sang another beautiful song
After we ate our dinner, our whole family wasn’t worth a dime. Must be something to that saying about turkey making you sleepy.
Easter truly was more like it was before covid.
A note of sadness though. Russell Graham’s dad died. Russell is such a sweet person. Remember this family in your prayers.
Also remember Jimmy Sewell who is still in the hospital and Robin, my son who is having shoulder surgery. Your prayers are greatly appreciated.