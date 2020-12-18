Our church services were online again Sunday. Bro.Justin said we would just take it one day at a time as to when to meet back together again.
One of the best things we can do for each other during this time is to check with those sick and those in quarantine. We can’t go into their homes, but they may need groceries.
They can’t go get them and those recovering still have times when they don’t feel like fixing their meals. A bowl of soup and a cookie sure would be nice then even if they can’t taste or smell. The main thing we can do is pray for them, but don’t forget the physical things they need. Leave it on the porch and shoo the dogs and cats off until some one comes to take it in the house.