Covid is hitting our area pretty hard right now. Bro. Justin used Facebook to preach last Wed and Sunday. We think things will be back on track this coming week.
Skylar Stokes and Wesley Russell did a great job with the music Sunday. We old folks had to stay put for a while.
Taylor Wardlaw will graduate from college next Saturday. Best wishes to her.
Several folks to pray for include: Shane and Pam Metcalfe, Cindy and Mark Stegall, the Cyle Haulcomb family, Mallory Haulcomb, Brittany Linkous, AnnaHayden, Liz Payne, Shirley Sewell, and Sawyer Ewing.
Jimmy Sewell’s sister Linda died last weekend. Howard Rutledge from Pontocola also died last week. Remember these families.