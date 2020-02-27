Our Winter Bible study is going on this week through Wednesday night. Services begin at 6:30.
March 7 Allen Pickering is planning a fish fry at the fellowship hall. Any money that he makes he donates to the Costa Rica mission trip. We all like it when Allen goes fishing.
Mr. Tony Reed celebrated his 94th birthday recently. Miss Mildred Reed is very sick at this time. I pray for the very best for these folks.
Cole and Kristen Mask have their new baby who was born last week.
Jim and Carole Ann Sewell almost had a disaster Saturday night. They went out to eat and were bringing their to-go boxes home before going to a ballgame. They "just happened" to smell smoke. When they checked it out, the light used to keep their dogs warm had caught something on fire. It would have been very bad if they had not "just happened" to take their to-go boxes home.
I didn't go to church Sunday morning. Sometimes when I work around the house things go wrong in my shoulder and I start hurting (convenient excuse for being lazy). Saturday night I was hurting so I took a Tylenol 8 hour arthritis pill so I could sleep. Didn't work. Until Sunday morning. I could not wake up to save my neck. I finally felt better, got ready for church, called Felecia to pick me up, got sick again, called Felecia and said forget it. By this time she's pretty perturbed and when she told about her poor ole mama at church, it sounded like I had a king sized hangover. I will never hear the end of that. I'm okay now, though. Jack was the only one who felt sorry for me.