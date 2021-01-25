It goes without saying that last week’s article was meant for the week before. When I said something about warm weather, I know folks thought I had finally lost it completely.
That snow was absolutely beautiful. I loved the pictures of everyone having fun in it. The snow cream was also delicious.
We finally got to meet again as a church Sunday. Most of our folks are on the mend. Felecia is much better. Thank you for your prayers.
I have to go to Starkville Friday for my shot. Couldn’t get an appointment closer. Soon, maybe-just maybe-I can squish all the wee ones again. When Georgi has to go to town and takes A.H. and Jack but doesn’t want to take them into the store, Natalie and I go sit in the car beside theirs to watch them. Interesting things happen then. A.H. always has to go to the bathroom and Jack just goes (he’s still in diapers). A H went in Barnes and Noble with Mallory for said purpose when Jack picked up her game board and began to play. He soon got bored and put it down. Then he looked up and saw them coming out of the store. He jumped down in that seat, grabbed that game and started playing as fast as he could. He said,”Got to hurry!”
The wind was blowing like crazy so Dr. Granny told Georgi she’d better put a cap on him or he’d have an earache. He stuck his head out the window as far as he could reach and with a smirk on his face turned first one ear toward the icy wind and then the other. I bad needed to squish him. No earache though.