The church met in person Sunday. We plan to meet Wed. at 6:30 in person. Hopefully the sicknesses have settled down some. Rick Chapin’s parents are doing well. Mitchell Pickering was at church Sunday. The Haulcombs finally had Christmas this weekend.
All of them have had covid and are out of quarantine. Felecia made Rick leave the tree up in the yard until they could all get together. I’ve seen other trees, and those families are probably doing the same.
Our former county missionary, Bro. George Stewart died last week. He was truly a great person. I went on a mission trip with him and several more from the county to a Korean church in Delaware many years ago. We really learned more than we taught on that trip!
Tammi Irby Sorgee also died last week. She had a twin sister who died from a brain aneurysm about 25 years ago. Tammi also died from a brain aneurysm almost to the day 25 years later. Her parents were Edward and Wanda Irby from Woodland. Remember these precious families.