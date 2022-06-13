Callie Stokes and Corie Lucroy were married Saturday in the almost finished newly renovated sanctuary. It was a precious ceremony and quite fitting as Bro. Justin reminded us that Jesus’ first miracle was performed at a wedding, so it is quite fitting for our first service to be a wedding. I heard Phil ask Kim if he could change into his jeans near the end of the reception. “Nope” was the short answer. Pat Stegall said Wed. night that Callie was getting married Sat. even if they had to say their vows in the parking lot-she was tired of working and hearing about a wedding 24/7! It really was a beautiful service with a lot of laughs and some tears.
We also had services Sunday morning in the sanctuary without the new pews which are not finished yet. Man, the singing was absolutely beautiful without the sound being muffled by the padded seats.
We also have VBS this week, but I think the activities will be in the fellowship hall and classrooms.
Parrish Hartley has a Spanish mission somewhere around Houston, so they will be using the furniture and pews. May they have the blessings like we had in using this furniture for the last 20-30 years.
Sick folks to remember this week include Bro. and Mrs. Armstrong’s son Jim who is having heart surgery, Kerri Turner who is having trouble with her leg caused by diabetes, Haley Waldron who is having tests run, and Tonya Huffman who had good reports on her tests but still needs our prayers.
Also remember Richey Crew’s family. Richey was in my 3rd grade class at Algoma. I can still see him sitting in class just a’grinning. I played softball with his mother Shelia Crew for many years at Troy. And she was also always smiling and having fun.