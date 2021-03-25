Wesley and Hannah Russell’s wedding Saturday was so special and delightful. It was an outdoor wedding that involved most of their families. They are truly a precious couple.
More of church reopened Sunday. Sunday school and night services were added. It was so good to hear Jo Stegall teach our women’s class. I also enjoyed our night class so much.
Cindy Thomas will maybe be in her home Friday. We will have a shower-pounding for her Friday night beginning at 6pm.
Linda Butler is in rehab in Pontotoc and doing pretty good. She called but didn’t feel like talking for long.
Jack has gone from “boss” to “big dog”. He’s riding with his dad in the big rig. We’ll see how he and Georgi do as truckers this week. We will also see how Natalie and I do keeping A.H. another week.