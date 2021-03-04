We had a large crowd at church yesterday. Everyone is still trying to social distance , and some still wear masks if they can breathe.
There will be a shower this Saturday at 2 pm in the fellowship hall for Hannah Trent and Wesley Russell.
We have lost another of our very special people. Shirley Sewell died Thursday. She was such a beautiful person. She was one of our traveling buddies for as long as she could go. We had some wonderful times at church, in choir, Sunday school, and at ball games. Our sympathy goes to this precious family.
Jack is supposed to have surgery Tuesday at LeBonheur. I pity Georgi and Dolan trying to keep him still for the next week or so. He just loves to run wide open, especially when Natalie is trying to change his diapers. Every morning he climbs upon my big bed and we have a pillow fight and play hide-and-seek under the covers. It’s not going to be easy to slow him down! Please pray for them.