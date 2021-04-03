Easter Sunday we will have regular services instead of sunrise services. Sunday school will be at 10, preaching at 11. There will be no night services.
There will be an Easter egg hunt for the children Saturday evening at 6:30.
Cindy Thomas was so pleased with the way her house had been fixed so she won’t have as much trouble getting Braxton’s wheelchair around. Special thanks to those who worked so hard to make this happen for Cindy.
We lost two special people last week. Herbert Reeves died Saturday. He was one of the most intelligent people I ever knew. He studied the history of all our surrounding communities. He walked all over these hills and hollows finding Indian relics and even mammoth teeth. He could fix any kind of small engine and tell you all about how they worked. He never met a stranger.
Then there was my sister-in-law Linda Butler. Linda tried to put her blue jeans on one time too many. She always wanted to do for herself without any help or bother. She fell while in rehab after open heart surgery and died Wednesday. There will never be another Linda Faye. She was buried with her glasses on, her teeth in, and, hopefully socks on her feet-according to her orders. May God bless and comfort both these families.