Special services for the seniors were really nice. We have 4 seniors this year-Amy Priest, Addy Priest, Anna Jenkins, and Jesse Prater. Their display tables were full of souvenirs from baby pictures to ball suits. The refreshments were delicious. And then Bro. and Mrs. Danny Prater joined our church to complete a wonderful well planned service. Bro. Justin is very good at planning special services.
Work is still progressing in the sanctuary but not completed yet.
Some of our family went to the Fish House to celebrate Natalie’s birthday Saturday night. Georgi and Dolan tried to separate A H and Jack so we could have some peace while we are. About the time our food came, here came Jack too-under the table. He must have decided to take his food home for later because I cut a piece of my steak, his fork was stuck in it. He even wanted to share my steak with A H. When we had eaten every thing but the fat, he reached over and poked the fat and said, “That’s disgusting!” Then he wanted me to feel it. Next time I’m getting a room by myself.
Felecia, Rick, and Mallory visited with Jerrod and Katie in Chattanooga so they could attend her dance recital and play with her chickens. They were so tired they wouldn’t even talk to us when they got home. The things we do for these grands!
Others also went to various things for their grands, times filled with love, laughter, and maybe a few tears also. That’s why the baby pictures of our seniors mean so much to us older folks.