Trying to write after the election is kind of difficult. Maybe I’ll get over being sick at my stomach sometime in the next 4 years.
Skylar Stokes sang a very appropriate song at church Sunday called “Still in Control” to help us remember that our real help doesn’t come from our leaders but from our God. That’s a promise straight from the Word.
Cindy Thomas brought Braxton to church Sunday for the first time since his accident. Everett Taylor was back after his back surgery. Kathy Weatherly was also back after her trouble with her heart.
We lost a faithful member of the church last week-Wanda Irby. Wanda loved to come to church and to sing in the choir. She had been in the nursing home for quite a while.
Sunday before last was graduate appreciation day. We had 2high school graduates-Deacon House and Max Crawford and 5 college grads-Wesley Russell, Kelly Caples, Parker Sewell, Dillon Holloway, and Cyle Haulcomb.
Sunday we had pastor appreciation day. Jim Sewell said October was the month but we still liked our pastor in November.
Now for our language lesson from a 3-year old. Mallory and Cyle (not the 3-year old) were talking about someone really being “pumped” about something. Ezra (the 3-year old) asked,”What is ‘pumped’?” M and C said it meant excited.Then he asked “Well what does ‘punked ‘ mean?” They said it meant somebody tricked you and they carried on their grownup conversation while Ezra went off to play by himself. In a few minutes M and C heard Ezra talking to himself and saying,”That snake sure punked Adam and Eve in the garden.” It sure did, and we are still suffering the results-maybe like in an election.