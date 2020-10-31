The children finally got to go to the Mask Farm Sunday afternoon. I think they really enjoyed it from the pictures I saw of them riding. eating, and burying each other in corn.
Our other news this week is more on the sad side. Several families have lost loved ones over the last week. Charles Guyton who was Nancy Malone’s brother-in-law died Thursday. Carole Ann Sewell’s brother-in-law Ray Gaillard also died. Brad Smith from Pontocola died. And then we heard last night that Mrs. Mildred Reed died.
Miss Mildred and Mr. Tony moved to Woodland not long ago. When they came to church, they went in the young folk’s class. They were both in their 70-80’s then. I opened my big mouth and asked Felecia why they were in her class. She said they were such a wonderful addition, taught all of them so much, brought so much joy, and we couldn’t have them. They stayed with the “kids” as long as they were able to come to church.