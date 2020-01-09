Callie and Skylar Stokes, John Ramsey, and Wesley Russell told about their mission trip to Costa Rica Sunday night.
There will be a baby shower for Cole and Kristen Mask this Saturday at 10 am. They are expecting a boy - Tracy Carter Mask. That night the women will meet at the Fish House 4-4:30 pm.
Bro. Justin is beginning a new series for the new year. On Sunday morning services we'll begin to study Joshua. Sunday night we'll study Colossians and Wednesday night we'll study "Lesser-Known" characters from the Bible.
Sick folks to remember include Cody Martin's dad, Bruce, who is having surgery today; Earl Yielding is having tests to see if he can have surgery tomorrow; Bro. Robert Armstrong is having procedures done, and Everett Taylor is having surgery Wednesday. Krystal Jenkins' mother is also having knee replacement surgery this week. Remember each of these in your prayers please.
Rick and Felecia went to Chattanooga Friday night to see Caroline (Jerrod and Katie don't count anymore!). They took AH with them. As AH was holding Caroline, she let them take a rare picture of her and Caroline. AH was grinning like a possum, and Caroline had this look on her face that seemed to say "What on Earth is this thing holding me?"
