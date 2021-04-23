Cheers went up when Everett announced that we’d be back in the sanctuary next Sunday. The fellowship hall is nice but not quite the same. There seems to be a special awe and sacredness in the sanctuary.
Bro. Justin was sick Sunday so Bro. Jim Varnon preached both services.We are privileged to have Bro. Jim or Bro. Armstrong to step in on those rare occasions when Bro. Justin can’t be with us.
Jimmy Sewell is doing better at this time. He is eating more now.
Glenn Kennedy was taken to the hospital over the weekend. He hasn’t felt good in quite a while.
Robin Davis’ surgery went well. Now comes the long road to recovery that goes with shoulder surgery.
Kathy Weatherly’s 2-year old granddaughter really made my day when she told her Granny that she liked the Bible story that “girl” told at the Easter egg hunt! Been quite a while since I was called that!