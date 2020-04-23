Still "hunkering down"! That means for me to sit on the back porch reading a book, listening to the birds sing and watching grandkids play in the yard without touching them. That's one of the hardest things to do - not touching these babies.
Mallory and Brittany are about to go stir-crazy in Tallahassee. They stayed in their apartment for over 21 days without seeing anyone else. They finally decided to get them some bicycles to ride if they ever get a chance to go outside again. Mallory decided to try Brittany's bike out first before ordering hers so she could see what kind to get. Brittany is tall. Mallory is not. She couldn't figure out why as short as she is on a bike made for a tall person like Brittany that her knees almost hit her ears when she tried to pedal.
When they finally got a chance to go to St. Mark's Park to ride, Mallory sent us a picture of this 8 foot alligator lying on a pond on the side of the road and said she hoped her brakes worked!
My Daddy made the first bike we ever had. Sister Joyce wanted to be the first to ride it, so when Daddy wasn't looking she jumped on it and headed for Aunt Ene and Elton McVay's to show them the new bike. Only thing - Daddy hadn't figured out how to make the brakes yet. Aunt Ene and Elton lived in a dogtrot house across the road from us. There was a little hill right before you got to the porch, so Joyce picked up speed and hit the porch. The bike broke into pieces and Joyce went sliding though the dogtrot. The next thing Daddy made for us was a baseball bat.
Remember our sick folks - James Weatherly, Wesley Russell, and Clint Priest.