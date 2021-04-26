We had all our regular services in the sanctuary yesterday. It was the first time since March of 2020. What a wonderful day it was!
We plan to resume Wednesday night meals this week. The price this week is $7 a plate with a $20 cap for a big family. There are classes for RAs, GAs, youth, and adult prayer meeting.
Plans are still on for the mission trip to West Virginia the last of May to the first of June. Then it will be time for VBS.
Some of our sick folks are Larry Keith, Glenn Kennedy, Jimmy Sewell, and Robin Davis. Jimmy is eating better but still losing weight. Someone better put some rocks in his pockets or the next big wind he’s going to fly right out the door! Robin is getting anxious to play his mandolin again soon. But not too soon maybe. Glenn is still in the Tupelo hospital. He’s debating on whether to go home or to rehab.
Jack’s new song and saying: He saw one of those crazy pictures young folks make with their phones, so he was singing this morning, “Nora looks like a baked potato.” There was even one of Caroline looking like a lamb, so I guess his next song will be about her looking like a wooly lamb! Then he told Georgi that she was a mean ole mama because “she broke Sissy’s heart.” Georgi didn’t know what that was all about until she saw A.H. Struggling to do her school work on the computer. It’s time to get these kids back in school face to face with their good teachers who love them so.