Several activities are being planned for the next few weeks at church. We are still collecting food for the food pantry. The next grief meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 am at the church.
Sunday evening, August 28 is planned as a family fun night-fish fry, back-to-school games, homemade ice cream, and just an all around fun time. Then we get blasted with a work day! Sept. 10 is a big time clean up day.
Sunday, Sept. 18 is our first homecoming day since all this shutdown stuff. Singing will begin at 10 am, preaching at 11, and I’m sure dinner will follow although that wasn’t on the announcement sheet.
Memorial Day at the Pontocola cemetery is Sept. 11 beginning at 10:30.
There are several young people in our area having a rough time right now. Lee Chapman had a 4-wheeler wreck. Chris Matthews is having trouble with fluid around his heart. A.J. Ellis is still struggling because of his back. Cindy Thomas is still dealing with her sinus surgery. Remember all these special folks in your prayers as well as us old folks who also struggle occasionally.
I think this story is close to what I heard last night: Ezra’s class was reading about an alligator who was a policeman (He’s in kindergarten). His teacher asked what you’d call an alligator policeman who was trying to solve a case. EZ said, “I guess you’d call him a ‘crack-a-file.” Close. The book’s answer was “investigator”. I won’t brag on a great-grand for nothing, would I?
