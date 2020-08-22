Cyle Haulcomb preached at church Sunday and mentioned some of the people who had influenced his life to make him want to go into mission work. Felecia and I talked on the way home of all those in that church who have influenced our lives and how thankful we are that the influencing just keeps on going. How we love those who have invested in our lives! Some may think what they do goes unnoticed but not so! Someone is watching and being affected.
We missed Liz and Darrel Payne but didn’t know Johnny was on the hospital. He has gall bladder surgery and is doing well.
There was a notice in the paper that John David Keith died. Our sympathy goes to this family.
Seems like tragedy comes in bucketfuls sometimes to a family. Cindy Thomas’ family is being hit now. Cindy and her sister were quiet precious little girls in my room years ago.
When Cindy grew up she came to church at Woodland, always brought her girls and then her grand babies. Her family has been sick in the last week and then this weekend 2 of her grandchildren and her nephew were in a car wreck. One grandson Braxton is in LeBonheur and Eli is home. Her nephew Kyle Moore was killed. Felecia and Bro. Justin taught Kyle. Jerrod and Patrick were friends from school. All of them said Kyle was such a precious person who always considered the other person. What a testimony for a young person today! Our sympathy goes to this hurting family also.