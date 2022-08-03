Well, Jack got his potato soup. When he came in the door from church he had to taste it. Then he had to have a little more while we were getting the table ready and the next thing I knew he was saying his own blessing and digging into his third bowl before anyone else had even started! The first two didn’t have much in them but he sure was chowing down. When he got here this morning he asked for some more soup. You’d think the poor child was starving.
It was good to have Bro. Justin back after their vacation and services in Atlanta. We enjoyed the other speakers but it is always good to have regular services. Several were still not able to attend.
The church council meets next Sunday at 4 p.m. to plan fall activities. The brotherhood also begins meeting again August 14. The Lord’s Supper is planned for Sunday night.
The seniors’ trip to Lake Tiak O’Khata was so much fun even though we left a little early because of rain. And of course the AC was out on the big bus so we used the van. I can’t get my fat self in it so I rode with Betty Matthews and Patricia Harlow. Heard a lot about country music and concerts. Still fun.
