I think I hear raindrops. Yeah! After all the rain we’ve had this year, you’d think we wouldn’t want any for a while, but with all this heat and humidity, rain is much appreciated.
We really felt the heat last Friday when some of us senior citizens climbed on a bus to go to Louisville. A bus with 2 air conditioners-one that doesn’t work. Guess where it was. It wasn’t too bad going, but coming back! Whew! Even I was sweating. We still had a delightful time. Bro. Jim and Everett had their guitars and sang some ole times country-rock and roll. We all remembered most of the songs and sang along. The geese even joined in when we sang down by the lake. Now that was a weird sounding choir. Sounded like us sometimes when we haven’t practiced in a while!
Remember our children on those school buses that sit in the sun all day and load up in the hottest part of the day. When children come in from recess, teachers can feel the heat generated from their bodies as they walk by.
We still have sick folks in the community and some with very special needs. Let’s be sure to pray for each other.
One of the last first cousins on the Thompson side of my family died last week. Shirley Thompson Lowry was one of the kindest, most gentle ones in our family. Most of us are pretty cantankerous. She was truly a delightful person.